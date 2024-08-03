United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $303.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $327.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.33 and its 200 day moving average is $260.97. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,644 shares of company stock worth $29,697,857 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

