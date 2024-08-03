Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter worth $161,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $993.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.59. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $62.53.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

