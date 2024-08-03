Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $212.67, but opened at $183.51. Universal Display shares last traded at $186.83, with a volume of 104,100 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

