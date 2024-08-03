Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 217,288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE UNM opened at $53.88 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

