Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.41. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 391,379 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Ur-Energy Stock Down 8.3 %
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$121,402.00. Also, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $382,708 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
