Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.20

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $83.34, with a volume of 300010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. Analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

