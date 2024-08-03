VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.09

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $94.03, with a volume of 8939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.08.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $634.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
