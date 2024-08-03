VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.09

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $94.03, with a volume of 8939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.08.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $634.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.