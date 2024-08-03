Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $137,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

