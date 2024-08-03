Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 34,112 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $134,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,109 shares of company stock worth $3,959,828 in the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

