Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 392,805 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,286,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $136,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.99 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.