Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,852,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.78% of Harmonic worth $132,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.92 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

