Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $145,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after buying an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $7,856,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.8 %

PPC stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.