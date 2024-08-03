Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $128,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $27.87 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

