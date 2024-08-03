Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $137,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $505,136.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

