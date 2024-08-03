Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 54,441 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $139,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAFT opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

