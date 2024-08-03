Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,491 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,948,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal worth $152,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Universal by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Universal by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

