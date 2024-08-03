Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $149,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $989.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com raised Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

