Vanguard Group Inc. Has $126.63 Million Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,911,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.29% of Indivior worth $126,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Indivior Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

