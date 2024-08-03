Vanguard Group Inc. Has $135.75 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.42% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $135,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

