Vanguard Group Inc. Has $144.46 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $144,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana Stock Down 7.8 %

ASAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

