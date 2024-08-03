Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,805,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of CTS worth $131,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in CTS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,927,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in CTS by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 593,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CTS Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

