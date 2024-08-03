Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,668,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.52% of Under Armour worth $140,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Down 4.7 %

UA stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

