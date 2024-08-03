Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.77% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $144,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.