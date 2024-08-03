Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 10,527 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Credicorp worth $127,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BAP opened at $162.27 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

