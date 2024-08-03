Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 128,026 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $142,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $57.79.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

