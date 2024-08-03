Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 137,475 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.14% of Cohu worth $143,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.40 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.