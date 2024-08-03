Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 19,027 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.80% of Addus HomeCare worth $131,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 148.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $125.24.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

