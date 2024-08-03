Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 566,513 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.02% of NETSTREIT worth $135,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NTST opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.80, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.08. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.21%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

