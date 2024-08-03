Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 64,679 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $126,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,823,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,177,000 after acquiring an additional 237,344 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

