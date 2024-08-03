Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of Paycor HCM worth $133,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after buying an additional 545,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 422,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR opened at $11.97 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

