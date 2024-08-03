Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.82% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $159,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $104,968.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,903,992.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,644.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,903,992.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,400. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

