Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $141,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $14,980,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MSGE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

