Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 360,685 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,705,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.84% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $151,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE KW opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
