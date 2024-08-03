Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 76,357 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $135,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

