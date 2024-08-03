Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.10

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.10 and last traded at $205.94, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

