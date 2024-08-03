Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2,760.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,751,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.