Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 3.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

