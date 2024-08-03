Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 84540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,612,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 753,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $530.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

