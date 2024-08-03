Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.71

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 89916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

