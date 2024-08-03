Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 852,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,969 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

