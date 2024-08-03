Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.29.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $266.66 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 270.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

