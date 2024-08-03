Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,511,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

