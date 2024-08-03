Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $24,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,394 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

