Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

