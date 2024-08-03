Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.08.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
