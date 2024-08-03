VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.99

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.99 and traded as high as $52.11. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 14,374 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000.

