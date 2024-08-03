VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.99

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.99 and traded as high as $52.11. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 14,374 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
