Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Position Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VINP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

