Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.45 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 177,334.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,027 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

