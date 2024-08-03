Vistra Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.99. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after buying an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

