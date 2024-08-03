Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.