Walleye Trading LLC Invests $955,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,554,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $71,409,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 844,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

